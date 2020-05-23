Nigeria’s U20 women national team player, Blessing Okpe has stated that the postponement of the FIFA U20 women world cup to next year has certainly lightened the pressure on the Falconets.

Okpe, speaking in a chat with www.brila.net, said the postponement means the teams know its foes, have time to research and study them even more and more time for the players as well to grasp now calmly the pattern and approach of the coaches for the game when the qualifiers return.

“It has taken the pressure away in the sense that even when we resumed back then it was kind of a little bit closer to the qualifiers and everything was fast but now we have time to train, we have time to talk to ourselves and the coaches have time to teach us the pattern they want us to play.”