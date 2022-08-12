Nigeria women’s U20 national team, the Falconets began their campaign with a 1-0 win over France in Group C opening game that had to be suspended following torrential rain after 20 minutes.

On resumption of the game, the Nigeria girls maintained their calm as they took the game to their opponent.

The game played at the Alejandro Morera Soto arena remained goalless until against the run of play late in second half France squeeze the ball into the net.

However, after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the goal was ruled out as the Falconets goalkeeper was brought down trying to punch away the corner kick.

Moments later Flourish Chioma scored the only goal of the match to give Nigeria 3 points.

The Falconets face Canada on Sunday and than Korea Republic in the 16-nation tournament.