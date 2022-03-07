Nigeria’s female under 17 team, Flamingoes defeated DR Congo with a stunning 3-0 in the FIFA under 17 World Cup Qualifier in Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa.

Blessing Emmanuel scored the first goal in the 36th minute of the game, after a beautiful cross from Usani.

Oluwatunmininu Adeshina scored another brilliant goal in the 66th minute of the game, increasing the Flamingoes tally at Stade des Martyrs.

Taiwo Ajakaye put in the third goal in the 76th minute of the game.

With the 3 goals, Flamingoes have the crucial advantage and will head for the second leg in two weeks in Benin. In the 5th minute of the game, Taiwo Afolabi and Taiwo Ajakaye missed chances in the Flamingoes’ search for an early goal.

Alvine Dah Zossu made another goal attempt in the 10th minute of the match but was unfruitful.

The Flamingoes kept intensifying pressure with Ajakaye reaching for another goal in the 12th minute that was saved by Congolese keeper Luleme. Similarly, Adesina almost put the Flamingoes in front of the free-kick spot in the 25th minute but the Congolese defence blocked her effort.

In the 32nd minute, the Flamingoes were threatened when Lubiku found a way into the Flamingoes’ defence and forced goalkeeper Omilana to a big save.

In the 40th minute, Congo did a substitution and took out Makila and brought in Natty.

The Congolese threatened Flamingoes again in the 50th minute through Masanga’s free kick but goalkeeper Omilana was at her best to deny her a chance.

In the 55th minute, Congo took another corner kick but goalkeeper Omilana showed up with a quick save to preserve Flamingoes lead.