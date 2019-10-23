Five-time world champions, the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have landed in the city of Gioania, Brazil, where the team will tackle Hungary at the Estadio Olimpico in the opening game of Group B of the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup finals on Saturday.

Players and the officials were received by FIFA and local organizing committee officials at the airport and they were urshered into the bus that took them to their hotel at the Metropolis area of the city.

The Eaglets have been in the football –passionate South American country since October 10, in the city of Sao Paulo, where the team had their training camp and played three warm up games against Sao Paulo U 17 side, which they lost 1-2, before defeating South Korea 4-2 and then losing by the odd goal to Japan.

The record holders of the title had their first training in Gioania Tuesday evening by 4.00pm local time.

Nigeria, champions in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015 will tussle with Hungary, Australia and Ecuador in Group B of the three –week, 24 –nation finals.