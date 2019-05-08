Ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women World Cup in France, world football governing body, FIFA, has announced the prize money for all the participating teams.

Super Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby has said that the team target is to play in the semifinals of the tournament. If everything goes according to his plans, the Nigeria Super Falcons will smile home with $1.6 million for playing in the semifinals but will earn $400,000 more if they emerge third best team in the competition

In statements coming from its headquarters in Switzerland, the winner of the tournament will go home with $4 million while the runner up will earn $2.6 million.

The Semi finalists will earn $1.6 to $2 million, quarter finalists $1.45 and round of 16 teams $1million.

The eight teams that drop in first round will pockets $750,000 as participation fee.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons who has taken part in all previous FIFA world cup are grouped in group A alongside host France, Korea Republic and Norway.