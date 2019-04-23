Monica Iheakam

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby is relishing meeting host country France at the forthcoming FIFA Women’s World cup in June.

Speaking on Nigeria’s chances at the forthcoming mundial, Dennerby admitted that Falcons are pitched some of the world’s best for the group stage matches, adding that it will be a totally new challenge for the players to trade tackles with the likes of Norway and Korea Republic and France.

The 59 year old tactician , who guided his home country Sweden to bronze at the 2011 FIFA Women’s World cup, said the match against France to him would be a life time game.

“Hopefully, if I can dream a little, three of four points when we come to the final match against France so that we can have that feeling of: ‘Wow this is a once-in-a-lifetime game against the host nation.’ If I were still a player, it would be the game of my life.”

“We have a really tough group, no doubt about it,” Dennerby said. “I think we have a really good chance to have a good game against Norway and also against South Korea.

Dennerby told FIFA. com that the experience at the 2019 Cyprus Cup has revealed that there is still much work to be done not only in defence, but also in the attack of his team before the world cup.

“We definitely need to work on our attacking play,” he said. “It’s one thing to score four times against Slovakia and three times against Thailand, but when you go to a World Cup where we will play against Norway, Korea Republic and France, it will be a totally new challenge for the players.

“We need to work on creating chances against the best teams. We need to work on our build-up play and trying to give the players more confidence on the ball.”