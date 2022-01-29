By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles hitman, Victor Osimhen is likely to be ready for Nigeria’s big assignment in the forthcoming World Cup Qualifier playoff against Ghana billed for March 2022.

Revealing his fitness rate, the Naples goal-getter via the club’s twitter handle expressed he is no longer banking on the protective mask as he aims to return fully to his team and also the Nigeria national team.

He was however seen removing the mask with a caption, “The Man (Osimhen) to unmask,” the club wrote.

The Napoli striker, who was originally included in Nigeria’s 28-man squad for the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, was forced to withdraw from the roster following a facial injury which forced him to settle for a protective mask and a COVID-19 ailment, has hinted readiness for the Nigeria, Ghana playoff clash billed for March.

It was further gathered prior to pulling out of the squad, a club versus country row was brewing between the Italian side and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the availability of the lanky goal poacher for the tournament as he was rehabbing after undergoing facial surgery.

Meanwhile, without the 2015 FIFA under-17 World Cup Golden Boot winner in the squad, Augustine Eguavoen’s team lacked firepower in attack as Taiwo Awoniyi and Umar Sadiq failed to deliver, missing various chances that led to the Super Eagles exit in the round of sixteen of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nation.