As the March date for the FIFA World Cup playoffs for African teams draw closer, stakeholders in Nigeria have continued to express mixed feelings concerning chances of the Super Eagles to make it to Qatar.

That the Super Eagles of Nigeria are scheduled to lock horns with the Black Stars of Ghana for a slot in Qatar is not news. What is news, however, is whether the Eagles would be able to stop those Black Stars from out shining them.

As much as soccer stakeholders and enthusiasts are enmeshed in what seems to be a very dicey quagmire, Rev. Sam Ikpea, National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club has said that there’s no cause for alarm. Ikpea and his team, who just returned from Cameroon, told journalists that the current Eagles have all it takes to quench the light of Ghana Black Stars from shining at the two-legged encounter.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to him, feelers reaching him from Ghana indicate severe jilters, not just from their supporters but also from the players.

He further reiterated the fact that, although, from history, both West African teams have been rivals, the current form of the Eagles only needed to be strengthened with additional legs and technical know-how to do the damage.