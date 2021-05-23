According to the reports coming from the 71st FIFA Congress that held on Friday, World Cup may be held every 2 years instead of the traditional 4 years, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Earlier this week it was announced that the Football Association of Saudi Arabia has officially submitted a request to FIFA to organize the World Cup every two years, instead of every four years.

“We believe that football is at an important crossroads,” said Federal President Yasser Al-Misehal.

“It is time to rethink the structure of football worldwide, and to see what is best for the future.”

This week is the annual conference of the World Football Association, where President Infantino already called it “a neat and detailed” proposal.

“It’s a way to promote football,” he explained. ‘We must always investigate what we can do to make football better, with an open mind. “We have to see if it fits in the playing calendar, what about the qualifications, but fans want to see more big matches anyway.”

But, Infantino assures that Sports will be leading, not commerce.

Incidentally, the proposal received strong support at the congress 166 of the 188 members voted in favor.