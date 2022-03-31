From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has commiserated with the family, government and people of the Republic of Zambia over the death of Dr. Joseph Kabungo.

Kabungo passed away after the FIFA World Cup playoff match between Nigeria and Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on 29th March, 2022.

The Federal Government also commiserated with FIFA, CAF and the entire football family world over on the sudden death of Kabungo.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli, said Kabungo who died of cardiac arrest, was a Zambian national and FIFA/CAF appointed Doping Control Officer for the playoff match.

“Late Dr. Kabungo was an official on anti-doping exercise at the game. He fell ill suddenly just after the match, as he began gasping for breath and was found by some FIFA/CAF officials near the visiting Team’s Dressing Room. Medics tried to stabilise him before he was rushed to the Cedar Crest Hospital in Abuja where he was pronounced dead.

“May his soul Rest In perfect Peace,” the government prayed.