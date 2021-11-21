By Paul Erewuba

The dates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African Qualifiers Play-offs draw will be announced after next week’s CAF Executive Committee meeting in Cairo.

The teams will be seeded according to the FIFA Coca Cola ranking.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The Executive Committee Meeting will be held on Thursday, November 25, 2021 – on the eve of the Extraordinary CAF General Assembly that will be hosted also in Cairo on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo, Mali, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal and Morocco have advanced to the playoffs and are one step away from booking a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The play-offs were originally scheduled to take place in March 2022 but were rescheduled to June 2022 as a result of the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on scheduling of FIFA World Cup qualifiers globally.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .