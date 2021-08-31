By Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles’ camp came alive yesterday with the arrival of the team’s captain, Ahmed Musa and other Europe-based players that invited for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Other players in camp as at press time are; Moses Simon, Shehu Abdullahi, Samuel Kalu, Daniel Akpeyi, Adekunle Adeleke, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Oghenekaro Etebo.

Others are; Chidera Ejuke, Kingsley Michael, Wilfred Ndidi, Kenneth Omeruo, Francis Uzoho and Henry Onyekuru.

Shortly after their arrival at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, the players sweated out in gym, just as they also went through light training session at the hotel premises.

Only midfielder Joseph Ayodele-Aribo and forward Paul Onuachu are expected to come into town today. The team will have its first training session at the Teslim Balogun Stadium today.

Friday’s encounter will be the first FIFA World Cup qualifying game in Lagos since the Eagles defeated the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the adjacent National Stadium, Surulere in June 2000.

The three –time African champions tango with the Lone Star of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium from 5pm in one of the Day 1 clashes, with the Eagles flying out of Lagos to the island of Mindelo to take on the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in a Day 2 fixture on Tuesday September 7.

