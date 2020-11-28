NIGERIA has slipped to 35th position on the latest FIFA global rankings for November.
The Super Eagles dropped three places from their previous position after settling for back-to-back draws against Sierra Leone in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures.
They are the fourth best country in Africa with Senegal retaining the no. 1 spot, followed by Tunisia and Algeria in the second and third positions, respectively.
A fortnight ago, Nigeria gave up a 4-0 lead against the Leone Stars on home ground to share the spoils with their West African neighbours.
Four days later, the three-time African
travelled to Freetown where they were held to a goal- less draw by John Keister’s men.
The results delayed Nigeria’s qualification for the 2022 continental show-piece in Cameroon, but they remain at the summit of Group L with eight points after four matches.
