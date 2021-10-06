By Emma Jemegah, with reports

Nigerians were not consider good enough to make top 20 Africa defenders in the FIFA22 ratings on the latest edition of the EA Sports franchise.

The likes of Leon Balogun, Willaim Trost-Ekong, regarded as the best defenders in the Super Eagles line up but on the continent, they are not good enough to make the list of the best 20.

Expectedly, Napoli captain and Senegal centre back, Kalidou Koulibaly tops the list followed by Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and Paris Saint-German while Joel Matip of Cameroon and Liverpool is third.

The trio of Togo’s centre back and Getafe, Dakonam Djene, his counterparts in Burkina Faso and Bayern Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba as well as Morocco and Fatih Karagumruk of Turkey defender, Medhi Benatia are jointly placed fourth.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .