Nigerian FIFA Elite A Assistant Referee, Mimisen Iyorhe Calvin-Onwuka has been chosen as part of the match officials at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica www.aclsports.com reports.

Mrs. Calvin-Onwuka is joined by other match officials from the CAF region Vincentia Amedome of Togo and Makalima Akhona, both centre referees. Cameroon’s Carine Atezambong, Fanta Kone (Mali) and Diana Chikotesha (Zambia) are the remaining Assistant Referees.

Fatiha Jermoumi and Bouchra Karboubi both of Morocco will also be in Costa Rica as AVAR Officials.

Most of the 13 Referees, 26 Assistant Referees and 14 AVARs from the six Confederations of FIFA will be participating in a major FIFA Tournament for the first time.

