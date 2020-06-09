Sunday Ani

An industrialist and chieftain of the People Democratic Party (PDP), in Enugu State, Mr. Sunday Ugwuoke, aka Ogbeche, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s five years in office as highly impressive and commendable.

Speaking to the Daily Sun, Ugwoke commended the governor for his unprecedented achievements in the area of security, infrastructure development and most recently the fight to contain the spread of the dreaded COVID-19.

“Governor Ugwuanyi’s achievement in the area of security is unparalleled. Apart from re-positioning and strengthening the neighbourhood watch and vigilance group security outfits, which greatly complement the efforts of the police and other security agencies to combat crimes in the state, he has also established the Forest Guards, to respond to emerging criminalities in some of the forests in the state,” he said.

He also thanked Ugwuanyi for mustering the political will to implement the original master plan of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUTH), which was intended to operate a multi-campus structure in the three senatorial zones of the state.

“There used to be ESUTH campus in Nsukka but it was relocated to Enugu during Dr Chimaroke Nnamani’s administration, thereby distorting the original plan. Today, Governor Ugwuanyi has decided to restore the original master plan of the university by ensuring that the campuses of the institutions are located in the three senatorial zones of the state. God will continue to give him the wisdom to continue to pilot the affairs of the state in a peaceful atmosphere,” he stated.

Ugwuoke also commended Dr. Simon Atigwe, who currently represents Igbo Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Chairman, Ejike Itodo, the two members representing Igbo Eze-North Constituency 1 and 2 at the Enugu State House of Assembly, Ethel Oyibo Ugwuanyi, and Innocent Okogba, respectively, for their quality representation and support to Ugwuanyi’s administration