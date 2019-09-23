Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The National Communications Commission (NCC) has commissioned an Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) in Katsina, as party of Federal government’s efforts at combating crime.

Speaking at the commissioning on Monday evening, the Chairman, NCC Governing Board, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, explained that “the commissioning of this Emergency Communication Centre is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision to enhance lives and property of Nigerians, at a time the Federal government is concerned about fighting insurgency, kidnapping, as well as mitigating road accidents, fire outbreaks or any other life-threatening occurrences in the country.

“While successive governments have made various efforts, at different times, towards achieving this auspicious Emergency Communication Centre project, we are happy that its actual implementation is coming to reality under the current board of the NCC through the support of Mr. President and the various state governments.

“I dare say that the Emergency Communication Centre, which will be available in all the 36 states of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, will bring huge benefits to the Nigerian people.”

With the emergency number 112, Durojaiye said citizens would have free and easy access to the agencies of government charged with the responsibility for public safety in times of distress.

“It will provide the response agencies such as the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), fire and ambulance services with timely information to prevent crime, rescue distressed people, mitigate and possibly prevent disasters,” he said.