Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As Nigeria join the rest of the world to commemorate anti-corruption day, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), have thrown their weight behind the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and his effort to rid Nigeria of corruption.

The Group said that Magu’s empirical achievement in last four years was in consonance with the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari government to crush corruption and profligate waste from governance system.

Leader of the coalition, Jacob Okpanachi, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, on Monday, enjoined Nigerians to come to terms with the reality of resolved stand by all Nigerians that for corruption, enough is enough.

He said: “From records, EFCC secured 313 convictions in 2018 and 160 by first quarter of 2019. Notable bigwigs including prominent former governors and politicians across party lines have been given their respective sabbatical in the various prisons facilities now christened correctional centers across the country.

“It has become glaringly clear that there is no hiding place for corruption and there can never be sacred cows no matter whose ox is gored. As it stands, corrupt practices can no longer be indulged in with the impunity of the old order as grave consequences await anyone who dips his hands in public fund.”

They however passed vote confidence on the EFCC boss and assured him of support from the civil society, which remain one of the horizontal agents of accountability.

They appealed to President Buhari to resubmit his name to 9th Senate for confirmation, assuring him of unflinching support from civil right groups.

They equally vowed to resist any move to draw the struggle against corruption backwards, particularly from the part of people who are, obviously, uncomfortable with the institutional sanity in Nigeria.