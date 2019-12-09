TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, has called Nigerians to join in the fight against corruption.

Owasanoye, who spoke through the Rivers State Commissioner, Alexander Chukwurah, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said for the fight against corruption to succeed, all hands must be on deck.

He stated that the effect of corruption is not limited to those directly involved, but to all citizens.

“For the fight against corruption to succeed, you, the Nigerian citizens, need to contribute your quote”, Owasanoye said.

He described corruption, “as an abuse of an entrusted position for personal benefit or the exploitation of a system for securing an unlimited advantage”.

Also speaking, the State Field Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Young Ayo Tamuno, said the change must start with everyone

Tamuno called on politicians, who collect constituency fund without using it, to develop the areas and impact positively on their constituents.

He noted that corruption is a two-way thing, adding that the fight against it should start from homes, churches and schools because ICPC could not do it alone.

Other groups that were present at the rally included: Community Anti-Craft Initiative, Rivers Anti-Corruption Network and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).