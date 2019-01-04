Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Chief Odofin Awo Agbaye of Ile-Ife, Nigeria, Chief Adesola Taiwo Alawode, has blamed some Christian and Islamic leaders for denigrating Ifa worshippers describing them as hypocrites.

“Most of them condemn us in their churches and mosques in the presence of their large congregation whereas they come to us in the dead of night for spiritual power. They will pack their cars far away and trek to our Ifa shrine for spiritual assistance,” Chief Taiwo Alawode disclosed.

Speaking during the Ifa convention in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the Odofin Awo who was in Nigeria with an army of his followers from the United States of America, Europe and other continents to attend their annual convention, thanked Orunmila and God for their protection.

READ ALSO Kaduna traders declare support for Buhari, El-rufai

Alawode advised other religious leaders to desist from saying bad things about Ifa, adding that most of them consult Ifa god.

On the forthcoming general elections, the United States-based ifa priest advised: “It is time we rejected political candidates who are only known with their posters and who are not known by their good conduct and enviable records in their communities.

“Ifa detests falsehood. Our concern is about most of these discredited politicians who falsely got into power by deceit. No wonder their morbid ambition to protect their interests against the entire masses.”

Chief Taiwo Alawode recommended a new way of swearing in of public officers into office, stressing that the use of Holy Quran and Holy Bible have not instilled fear into looters of the nation’s treasury.

“If Ifa priest, Sango and Obatala are involved in swearing in of public officers, the new leaders would know the negative and disastrous effects of reneging on the electioneering promises they made before they were voted for and oaths sworn to because of the instant judgement of gods on corrupt leaders.

He condemned the wide-spread discrimination against believers of Ifa, pointing out that the wise ones among politicians know the need to consult ifa oracles on sensitive matters where spiritual directions are needed.

Some of the Ifa members from overseas commended their leader, Chief Taiwo Alawode, for his exemplary leadership as the Chief Odofin Awo Agbaye worldwide and called for international recognition for Ifa religion.