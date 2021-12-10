From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The People’s Republic of China, has called for unity and collaboration in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, made the call during the October 1st Award of China-Nigeria Friendship and Donation Ceremony at the China-Assisted Model Primary School, Nyanya, Abuja.

Cui’s call is coming amidst the travel ban on Nigeria by the United Kingdom and the placing of Nigeria on its red list as a result of the COVID-19 Variant of Concern (VOC) Omicron.

Cui said he was convinced that with joint efforts, the final victory against COVID-19 will be attained and everyone will definitely embrace a better and brighter future.

“I want to emphasize that under the new normal of COVID-19, I wish we can stand side by side, be united as one to fight the pandemic, and I’m convinced that with our joint efforts, the final victory will belong to us! Each of us will definitely embrace a better and brighter future,” Cui said.

Earlier, under the China-Nigeria Friendship Award, the Chinese envoy presented awards amounting to over N2 million to fifty pupils and twenty teachers of the China-Assisted Primary School, Nyanya.

While the fifty pupils were given N20,000 each, the twenty teachers were given fifty thousand each.

In his remarks, Cui expressed delight over his visit to the school to meet with friends and lovely students.

“I warmly welcome you to be present at today’s “The Oct. Ist Award of China-Nigeria Friendship” Awarding and Donation Ceremony, and extends my best wishes to each of you! 2021 is a very special year which marks the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between China and Nigeria. On this occasion, there is one word I want to focus on, the word is friendship; It is friendship that brings China and Nigeria together, become close all-weather friends and support each other at any time in all fields; It is friendship that makes the Chinese government try its best to make contribution to Nigerian schools; It is also friendship that always reminds the Chinese Embassy to take the development of Nigerian schools into its consideration; It is friendship that gives me opportunity — to visit this school, present “The Oct. 1st Award of China-Nigeria Friendship’’ to our excellent students, and donate Pingpang tables, school bags, stationery, books to this Model Primary School,” Cui also said.

Cui further said in the past, the Chinese Embassy and Chinese companies in Nigeria built new classrooms, did maintenance work for old rooms and toilets and also donated computers which were badly needed by students, including power generator which was urgently demanded by the school.

“We really made great efforts to assure our school could get what they want. Today, we bring with us, new items with a wish that they will be able to help the teachers in their teaching, help the students in their studies and contribute to the development of school.

“As we all know, education is the hope for the development of a country. When the youth are educated, then the country is educated. When the youth are strong then the country is strong. Looking around the world, those countries which are strong, they are strong in education, which are advanced, they are advanced in education. There is no exception. Therefore, | sincerely wish Nigeria will make great progress with the rapid development in its education field.

“To individuals, education is a way to achieve personal attainment at a high level. We should not be discouraged by poor conditions, nor by our humble backgrounds. In the world, there are many successful people who have come from humble backgrounds. It is the case in China, it is the case in Nigeria, and it is the case around the world. I believe that when you excel in your studies, you will excel in your life, and further you will make more contributions to your own society, your country,” the Chinese envoy also said.

On his part, the Chairman, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Dr Sule Hassan, expressed gratitude to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria for its continuous support towards the developmemt of the education sector in the FCT.

Hassan who was represented by the Director, Primary School Service, FCT UBEB, Hajiya Habiba Aliyu-Barau, said the scholarship will go a long way in positively touching the lives of the pupils and teachers.

“This scholarship will go a long way in touching the lives of the children and their teachers and it would also encourage them to do more academically and on the job,” Hassan said.

Also speaking, the Head Teacher of the China-Assisted Model Primary School, Mrs Jummai Haruna, appreciated the Chinese Embassy for the gesture.

“I wish to most sincerely appreciate the Chinese Government for supporting Nigeria’s dream of improving the standard of education in the country through our prestigious school,” Haruna said.

