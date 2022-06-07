From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has stressed that loyalty and continuity in the fight against graft would be a major plank of his administration.

Addressing party supporters who converged on Sani Abacha Youth Centre in Kano to affirm his candidacy, Yusuf stated that as an off-shoot of the past administration of Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso he would continue with the giant strides of his boss in myriad spheres of human endeavours adding that his loyalty to Kwankwaso and Kwankwasiyya ideology would remain unshakeable throughout the tenure of his leadership.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Yusuf said that his administration was determined to reposition the state through a people-oriented and all-inclusive government, where every stakeholder would be engaged in the critical policy formulation and implementation.

“I have no iota of doubt that when voted to power come the year 2023, In Sha Allah, the party would execute meaningful projects throughout the country. here in Kano, we are determined to run the State through good governance with utmost attention given to accountability, transparency and responsiveness,” he said.

“If given the mandate, we shall by the grace of God accord priority to education at all levels, Health care services, Agricultural transformation, Infrastructure Development, Security and job creation through employment and empowerment, Civil Service reform and the restoration of Local Government Service” he stressed.

“Distinguished Delegates, Fellow Kanawas, Ladies and Gentlemen, we will work tirelessly to restore the lost glory of Kano and dignify once again its image in the eyes of the world which have been rubbished by self-centred Government in the last seven years,” he remarked.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .