Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has explained that the palace onslaught against illegal migration and human trafficking is not targeted against anyone wishing to travel abroad, but aimed at eradicating the monstrous scourge currently bedevilling Edo State.

He disclosed that great successes have been recorded from the various strategies employed in the fight against illegal migration, adding that the palace has initiated fresh means that could effectively tackle the menace.

The Oba disclosed this in his palace when he played host to the Switzerland ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Geoge Steiner, who was on a working visit to Benin City. He stated that the palace would not relent in its campaign against illegal migration and human trafficking till greater feat is achieved.

Earlier, the ambassador told the Oba that he is in Edo State to understudy some issues regarding illegal migration and seek ways of support, revealing that the Swiss government was working round the clock to partner Nigeria in order to comprehensively stamp out illegal migration and human trafficking.

He praised the monarch for his brilliant ideas in reshaping the Benin Kingdom.