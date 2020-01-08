The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has commended the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) for ensuring the commitment of 364 million dollars to the fight against malaria.

The organisation observed that although the commitment came from the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the African Development Bank (AfDB), it would be a boost to malaria eradication scheme.

“The 364 million dollars that Nigeria is getting from the World Bank and others for malaria drug production is an unprecedented health initiative and a boost for local industry.

“A breakdown of the pledge shows that while the World Bank is promising to give Nigeria about 200 million dollars, IDB is pledging 100 million dollars and AfDB 64 million dollars.

“This particular one will pave the way for many local manufacturers of malarial drugs to surmount the challenge of having the World Health Organisation (WHO) certification which only 46 manufacturers have in the country.

“This will also enable them to employ more youths directly in the manufacturing industry and indirectly in the value chain as well as ensure that they export drugs to other countries, with improved capacity,” Akinsiju said in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

The organisation said the fund was to support local manufacturers to produce malaria drugs and enhance local capacity in drug manufacturing.

Signed by the organisation’s Chairman Niyi Akinsiju, the statement described the commitment as further proof of global trust in the ability of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to judiciously utilise funds at its disposal.

He reassured Nigerians of the administration’s commitment to boost local industries and ensure job creation opportunities as part of steps to put the economy on a firm path to sustainable growth.(NAN)