From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A human rights group, Civil Liberty Organization (CLO) has charged governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state engage youths and civil society organizations in the fight against Crystal Methamphetamine otherwise known as Mkpurumiri to curb the menace in the state.

The group decried with great disdain that nearly 99 percent of communities in Anambra State are ravaged by horrendous, deadly and devastating effects of selling and consumption of Mkpurumiri.

The Anambra state Chapter Chairman of CLO Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme in a statement titled “Let us secure the future of our youths and society” said that the dreadful and live threatening substance has been regarded by some ignorant youths as a norm and way of life for false sense of security, power, fearless and ability to intimidate others with courage.

According to the statement, “It will be a step in the right direction to wrestle the ugly trend if government should involves various Youths organizations and Civil Society Organisations in every communities in order to wage successful war against selling and consumption of the deadly substance.

“Information at our disposal and our indept and discreet investigation indicates that if the situation is not under control, it will be greatest and worst threat and obstacles towards actualising full potentials of our youths, it will retards our socioeconomic and political advancement of our dear State and will also increase crimes, abnormal behaviors, youths restiveness and even madness.

“It is pertinent to note that over fifty percent of various Youth Leaders in our various communities has waged war against the consumption of the illegal substance. We commend them for their efforts. Our findings also shows that the action of youth leaders is yielding results.

This is as a result that the youths in various communities knew very much and can easily identity those selling and consuming Mkpurumiri.

“We commends relentless efforts with great effects of Mr Joseph Sunday Egbogu, Chairman Umuchu Youths and his Executives for using a different approach other than flogging but identification, counselling, education and dialogue in fighting and winning war against spread and consumption of mkpurumiri in and around Umuchu town and we passionately calls on other communities Youth leaders to emulate them in order to restore normalcy in their various communities.

“It will be of prime importance for government to invite National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency for aggressive teaching and education of our youths on the consequences of sells and consumption of hard drugs and it’s destructive tendencies on our youths, culture, religion, health and wealth. Worthy of note is that NDLEA should as well trains, the trainers because one cannot gives, what he does not have.

“It will be recall that CLO had earlier called on Obiano to establish Committee to eradicate Mkpurumiri at both State, Local and Communities which they reiterated during their 2021. Universal Declaration of Human Rights on 10th December.

“Significantly, uncommon problem, calls for wise and unique solution hence the reason to use, persuasion, diplomacy, tactfulness, dynamic and corrections without condemnation to reintegrate victims in the society and forestall it’s escalation. It is of our view that the youths if empowered by the Government can easily stern the ugly tide more effectively and efficiently for a healthier and peaceful society” Ezekwueme stated.