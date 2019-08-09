Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Langtang North/ Langtang South Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Beni Lar, said the fight against poverty among women and youths is critical for the survival of Nigeria.

She challenged women and youths not to submit themselves as political thugs who are used and dumped by politicians and urged them to channel their energy towards productive ventures.

He disclosed this, yesterday, while declaring open a two-week training workshop for women and youths on waste to wealth management and production of cosmetics held in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Lar, who was represented by the embattled chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area, Hon. Joshua-Laven said poverty and unemployment has been the bane of underdevelopment in the state.

“The fight against poverty is crucial to our survival and Small Medium Enterprises (SME) which is the answer. We believe that SME can make us and our nation sufficient. It will make women and youths sufficient.”