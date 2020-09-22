Rita Okoye, Lagos

Ghanaian born Stanley Mensah Kodia, better known as Biliden Kod, a UK soldier, has continued to make his parents and country proud.

Stanley joined the British Army at the age of 18 as a Medic. After nine years of service, he gained admission into Birmingham City University to study Operating Department Practitioner.

On what inspired him to become a solider, Kod said: ‘The need to defend the territorial sovereignty of the United Kingdom and join in the fight against terrorism.’

For his bravery, Biliden Kod, the third of six children and the son of James Mensah Kodia, a Chief of Oyarifa town in the Greater Accra region, had been deployed for overseas service in the Middle East countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Of the big lessons he learned from being a soldier in the British Army, Kod said: ‘I have learnt to come to terms with being respectful, courageous, disciplined, and I have also learnt the importance of integrity, loyal and selfless commitment.’

If the hands of time can be turned back for him to start all over again, Kod avowed: ‘I would have contested as a member of parliament and acted as the voice of the youth of the Republic of Ghana in parliament.”

For someone who lived his life on the philosophy of honesty and loyalty, he found a role model in American billionaire and Microsoft founder, Bill Gates. ‘This is because of his philosophy and principle to life,’ he said.

Disclosing his other preoccupations aside being a soldier, Kod said: ‘I am the Chief Executive Officer of Westbuild Properties. I also engage myself on social media to motivate youths of Ghana; this effort has earned me the accolade “Youth President”‘.