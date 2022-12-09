From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Günther, has said Germany will remain a close ally and friend of Nigeria and will continue to support Nigeria in many ways.

Günther specifically said be it in the strive for energy transition, economic and social development, the fight against terrorist and other security challenges or the endeavour to build a just and fair society with wellbeing, prosperity and human rights for all, Germany will support its Nigerian friends in many ways.

Speaking during the reception in commemoration of the German Unity Day in Abuja, Günther also said the friendship between the Federal Republic of Germany and Nigeria dates back to before Nigeria’s independence.

Günther further said both countries have cooperated since then in so many ways and in 2022, the two countries like the rest of the world, are facing multiple challenges.

“Climate change is a threat to all of us, COVID-19 has destroyed so many opportunities for people around the world, but on top, we are now faced with the consequences of Russia’s illegitimate war of aggression against the Ukraine which not only brings untold suffering and destruction to the people of Ukraine, but also causes worldwide disruption of energy supplies, rising energy and food prizes, also to countries as far away as Nigeria.

“All of these challenges we can only master together. Germany will remain a close ally and friend of Nigeria. We will continue to support our Nigerian friends in many ways be it in the strive for energy transition, economic and social development, the fight against terrorist and other security challenges or the endeavour to build a just and fair society with wellbeing, prosperity and human rights for all,” Günther said.

While wishing Nigeria successful, peaceful and inclusive elections, Günther also said both countries looked forward to continue the close cooperation with the new administration.

Earlier, Günther said the German national day is a young one and the people of Germany celebrate the 32 anniversary of the reunification of the two German states that came into existence after World War Il.

“For us, this is a happy day, a wonderful reason to celebrate and I am glad that so many of you are here with us tonight for this party.

“This day is very special to me personally. Most of you may not know that I was born and raised in the one of those two German states, that does not exist anymore.

“I come from the so called “German Democratic Republic,” East Germany, that was anything but democratic.

“I grew up in a society full of mistrust. The state mistrusted its citizens, the citizens had very good reason to mistrust the state, and they also mistrusted each other. It was almost impossible to leave the country, even for a short vacation. And, if you wanted to escape, climb over or dig under the wall that the East had built to keep its citizens in, the border guards had the order to shoot to kill. They killed more than 100 people who were bold enough to try to escape over the years. This and many other truths were kept from us by our own state, its press, the educational system.

“When we wanted to know what the rest of the world looked like we had to tune into West Germany television and radio stations. We were prisoners in our own country,” Günther recalled.