Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Commission to fight corruption within the ambit of the law.

Wike declared that any action outside the tenets of the law is corruption.

He said: “EFCC should fight corruption within the ambit of the law.

“We will support EFCC to fight corruption within the ambit of the law.

“Anything outside the law, Rivers State Government will not be part of it. Fighting corruption outside the law is corruption.”

He appealed to the anti-graft agency to ensure that they establish processes to fight corruption within the rule of law.