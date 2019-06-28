Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has been urged to liquidate all outstanding domestic debts owed indigenous contractors, as a starting point of lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

In the estimation of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the most potentially devastating insurgence government needs to fight is the insurgence of poverty and hunger.

In addition, the three tiers of government should evolve and implement robust policies targeted at creating jobs for the growing population and entrench an era of wealth creation.

The NSE made the call when it conferred Fellowship on 40 engineers in Abuja, yesterday.

NSE President, Adekunle Mokuolu, while performing the conferment ceremony, tasked President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on economic opportunities and wealth creation.

Mokuolu said: “To us, a good point to start the business of lifting, Nigerians out of poverty is for government, at all levels to make it a matter of priority to liquidate all outstanding domestic debts owed indigenous contractors across the country, especially in the construction industry.”

“To this end, we urge state governors, especially the new ones, to re-evaluate ongoing projects of their predecessors with a view to continuing and taking them to completion, rather than initiating new ones.”

He lamented that the last 10 years saw huge budgetary allocation for the purpose of tackling insecurity in different parts of the country but, having fought to an appreciable level, the federal government needs to re-calibrate and explore the investment of such funds, possibly into housing and massive construction, to arrest the attention of citizens in the affected areas.

The NSE president urged President Buhari to quickly expand economic opportunities for the citizens.

He said the president had declared in his speech at the inaugural Democracy Day ceremony on June 12 that, with leadership and sense of purpose, the federal government can lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty; in 10 years.

“We believe him. We strongly hold the view that the most potentially devastating insurgence that government needs to fight is the insurgence of Poverty and Hunger. The situation seems gloomy. However, we must know that the greatest of achievements are recorded during the worst of times. All we need is a sense of purpose. Nigerian engineers are ready to partner government to ensure that Mr. President’s vision is realised; even at a shorter period.”

Nigeria was described as having the highest number of extremely poor people in the world in two reports released in 2018 by the Brooklyn Institution and World Poverty Clock.

Those reports were recently corroborated by the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, when she described Nigeria as the “poverty capital of the world,” during her visit to Nigeria in March.