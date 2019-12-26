Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The crisis in the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives is worsening as the factional leaders have vowed not to sheath their swords.

Crisis in the PDP caucus started in July 3, when Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila named Ndudi Elumelu as minority leader, against Kingsley Chinda, who was nominated for the position by the leadership of the party.

The opposition party in response to the development, suspended Elumelu and six others for one month. Though the one month suspension had elapsed, the party is yet to lift the suspension.

PDP later designated Chinda as leader of its caucus amidst protest from the Elumelu camp.

However, in a twist of events, the House following a motion by Ben Igbakpa, a supporter of Elumelu’s, referred Chinda and three others to the Ethics and Privileges Committee for parading themselves as leaders of the PDP caucus. Igbakpa alleged that Chinda was deepening the crisis in the minority caucus of the House.

The Ethics and Privilege Committee is yet to report the outcome of its investigations to the House.

PDP lawmakers, in separate interviews, said they would not change their stance over the leadership of the party’s caucus in the House.

While Chinda’s supporters maintained that he had the mandate to lead the PDP caucus, Elumelu’s supporters disagreed.

One of the lawmakers, who did not want to be named, in an SMS to Daily Sun said: “Kingsley Chinda is the leader of the PDP caucus and the only one officially recognized by the party.”

Another lawmaker, who also sought anonymity, however, maintained that Chinda cannot lay claim to the PDP caucus leadership.

“Elumelu was affirmed as leader of the opposition on the floor of the House,” he said.

Daily Sun gathered that some ranking opposition lawmakers are intensifying efforts in getting all dissenting lawmakers together in a bid to make the minority caucus more cohesive and potent.

Chairman, House Committee on Treaties and Protocol, Ossai Nicholas Ossai, confirmed to Daily Sun that plans were on to reconcile all the warring factions.

“The PDP caucus is fractured. Maybe, because there was no transition of leadership. I believe that moving forward, some of us who are ranking members are thinking of ways on how to bound groups together. For the sake of Nigeria, let us remove our selfish interest. Everybody must speak out. How do we strengthen PDP? Even when you have a caucus leader in PDP, that leader must collaborate with the minority leader at all time to making sure that the opposition is led very well.

“I believe that going forward, we should come up with an amicable solution.”

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told Daily Sun that the report of the PDP National Disciplinary Committee, must first of all be presented to the National Working Committee before any decision can be taken in respect of the suspension of Elumelu and the six other from opposition party.

“The report still have to come to the party. Until then, I cannot preempt the party” he said.