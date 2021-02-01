Military fighter jet under Operations Thunder Strike, yesterday, pounded 27 hideouts of bandits in four local government areas of Kaduna State.

The air mission was carried out across Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun LGAs of the state.

However, security agencies earlier reported that armed bandits attacked and killed two persons in some communities of Giwa Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan said:”Air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over Sabon Birnin, Rikau, Kaya, Kerawa, Galadimawa, Fatika, Kidandan, Saulawa, Dogon Dawa, Ngade Allah, Kuduru, Yadi, Damari, Takama, Sabuwa, Ungwar Yako and its connecting track to Kuduru, as well as the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road all of Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Igabi and Giwa local government areas. According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, Rikau was observed to be active with bandits. The location was engaged accordingly, with several bandits neutralised.

“Similarly, about 3km Southeast of Saulawa, bandits were seen fleeing from the air raid with herds of cattle. They were engaged and neutralised. In a subsequent mission, armed reconnaissance was conducted over Kampanin Doka, Maganda, Farin Ruwa, Nachibi, Kwasakwasa, Sabon Kuyello, Sabon Layilasan and environs. At Maganda, two bandits were engaged and neutralized as they tried to escape the notice of the fighter jet crew.”