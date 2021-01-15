From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

An Air missions conducted by military Fighter jet crew over locations in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State was said to have pounded Bandits’s hideouts in the area penultimate Thursday.

The fighter jet was said to have been deployed following the sighting of armed bandits on motorcycles around Rikau community.

However, it was reported that the Fighter jet crew were unable to make clear contact as the bandits were said to have scrambled beneath dense vegetation to avoid being spotted by the fighter jet, even as probing shots were fired on the suspected hideouts.

Also, the Fighter jet crew have embarked on night patrols over Kaduna-Abuja highways to curb the deadly activities of the bandits.

Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Air platforms on Thursday conducted armed missions over identified bandit locations in Birnin Gwari local government area.

“Troops are sustaining aggressive fighting patrols on the ground and in the air, along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari, Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos Roads.

“According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the fighter jet was deployed following the sighting of armed bandits on motorcycles around Rikau.

“However the crew were unable to make clear contact as the bandits scrambled beneath dense vegetation to avoid being spotted by the fighter jet. Probing shots were nevertheless fired on the suspected hideout.

“A second crew conducted air patrols along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, followed by a night patrol through the expressway to Jere, Kateri, Akilbu, Polewire, Rijana and Olam Farms. Normal human and vehicular traffic was observed all through the mission.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the feedback with gratitude, commending the troops and fighter jet crews for the frequency of patrols in the areas of interest”.

