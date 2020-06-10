Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) hideout and killed several of its fighters at Kacha Korle in the Sambisa Forest general area of Borno State.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche in a statement said “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) hideout and neutralised some of their fighters at Kacha Korle in the Sambisa Forest general area of Borno State. The operation was executed on 10 June 2020, following intelligence reports indicating that the location was being used as a staging area and meeting venue for the terrorists from where they planned and launched attacks against troops’ locations and civilian settlements within the Sector 1 Area of Responsibility, including the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and fighter jets to attack the hideout. Overhead the target area, many BHT fighters were observed in and around some prominent structures. These were engaged in successive passes by the attack aircraft leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the neutralization of several of the terrorists.

“The Chief of the Air Staff has commended the Air Task Force and urged them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists. The Defence Headquarters also salutes the courage and dedication of the Air Task Force working in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders towards the defeat of the criminals in the North East”.