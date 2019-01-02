Molly Kilete

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has said that its Air Task Force (ATF) under Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has destroyed a building belonging to members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters near Baga in Borno State.

The building which is being used as a meeting point by ISWAP, according to NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, had scores of the terrorists killed during the attack.

Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said: “ The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a building being used as meeting venue by Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters near Baga in Northern Borno State. The attack was conducted yesterday, 1 January 2019, after a series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions confirmed that the building was being used as an assembly point by the terrorists. Consequently, the ATF dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the building. A direct hit was recorded on the target leading to significant damage to the structure and neutralisation of the occupants.”