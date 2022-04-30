As two couples that evening sat round each table at Victoria Garden, Lekki, appearing in their wardrobe best, some holding hands, looking younger than their ages, it was awesome ministering to them. Love saturated the environment, a scene that might compel for marriage any bachelor that sneaked in there. That happy gathering, for sure, would be strange to a couple, who are slugging it out.

The two people were joined by God. Instead of seeking employment in any of the blue-chip companies, they choose God to be their employer while they serve as His ministers. It is not all the time that we come across a couple like them. They belong to the privileged few. God must have prospered them so much that they own their own ministry. Through His gracious provision of resources, they were able to acquire a piece of land on which they have built their church.

Today, things have fallen apart with them. Today they are at daggers drawn, hunting the throat of each other. Today, they are feeding lawyers fat with Gods money, as each of them is contesting in the court for the ownership of the property. Such cases we know, last till eternity. Today, a once happy couple is sad at the sight of each other while the devil is celebrating them. The danger of quarrelling in this manner is the prevalence of divides, each condemning the other while justifying itself and exaggerating its virtue. This is not strange to the politician, but it is for those preparing for Heaven. For sure, the bloom has gone out of the rose flower!

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Imagine that a husband and wife attend the same church, but different services. The husband and the people that identify with him worship in the morning while his wife and her people do theirs in the afternoon. As Madams members wait for Uncle and his members to finish their service, only God knows what goes on in their minds and vice versa. Yet, it is the same God each divide is worshipping. With a loud voice, it may not be unusual, if each divide prays that God should kill all their enemies. We bind all satanic agents Lord, scatter all the strongholds of the devil in Jesus name, they may be praying. May you not think that they are warring against the insurgents. Their enemies are the people who share the auditorium with them. Imagine what will happen should God answer each divide!

This temporary worshipping arrangement might have been made for the factions by people who have nothing to do with God and His church. This is most unfortunate. May Gods people consider and reconsider the implication of washing their dirty linen in public. It was alleged that Uncle went home and brought some youths to the church. Their singular duty is to disturb the worship services of madams divide by playing loud music and continuous banging of the door. One wonders whether it is Aunty or God, who owns the church, that they are struggling and fighting with. If the allegation is true, will he still minister effectively to the youths?

Should the children of God allow things to get to this extent? If we truly believe that Heaven is real as hell is, should the fear of God not guide our conduct no matter the humiliation we suffer? If we are the true representatives of Jesus Christ on earth, is that how to represent Him? If He were to be in the position of each of the warring couple, will He do what they are doing, no matter the degree of provocation?

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

If Aunty submits to Uncle as the Bible demands from every wife, will their misunderstanding escalate to this shameful extent? It is possible that her husband has provoked her beyond acceptable limit, what the Bible still commands is that she must submit to him in all things. If Uncles conduct is stinking, it does not exempt her from submitting to him. The only exemption is where sin is involved. If Uncle loves Aunty as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for it; that He might sanctify and cleanse it with the washing of water by the Word nothing would have taken them to court. Perhaps, it is a situation, where the two Pastors minister to others but do not benefit from their ministrations.

Are there no more children of God in both divides? Are they comfortable with the things going on there? Is it not necessary that a few of them will wake up from spiritual lethargy and then meet to resolve the problem? They will discuss and appreciate the fact that what is happening around them does not glorify God and then convince the warring couple to withdraw the case from the court. What the couple has been doing in preaching the gospel to them, as a payback, they will do to each of them. Much of this will be focused on forgiveness, tolerance, endurance, patience, etc.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Do the members still go out on evangelism? Are they not embarrassed when unbelievers deride them once they mention the name of their church? It does not matter to the public the divide they come from and whether it is the one that owns the property or not. Have some people not told them to go and preach to their pastors first before coming to disturb them? Have people not asked them whether they want to convert them so that they will start dragging their spouses to court like their pastors? That was the experience of some members of a certain church in Lagos when they went out on evangelism. With pentecostal smile they responded gladly when someone asked them the name of their church. Ok, the man replied, have you now finished your quarreling? Chineke! They closed their Bible and left mournfully.

For further comment, Please contact: Osondu Anyalechi: 0909 041 9057; [email protected]