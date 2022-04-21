By Ipalibo West

Recently, the overseeing permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), Idowu Afe, while receiving a Ghanaian delegation of parliamentarians in Abuja, revealed that Nigeria, via the National Biotechnology Development Agency, NABDA, would collaborate with Ghana on Biotechnology,Bt, and Biosafety space.

Afe harped on the importance of STI as a vital tool to boost agricultural productivity. Earlier, the regional representative of the African Agricultural Technology foundation, AATF, Dr. Frances Onyekachi, said Nigeria is ahead of Ghana in the Biotechnology space and that they came to understudy Nigeria. Yet hunger continues to ravage the country despite the claims of high yield from Bt products that have flooded Nigeria.

I believe that the Ghanaians have come to understudy Nigeria’s agricultural Biotechnology which is a collection of scientific techniques used to improve plants, animals and microorganisms. Based on an understanding of DNA, scientists have developed solutions that can make agricultural production cheaper and more manageable. For example, some crops can be engineered to tolerate specific herbicides which make weed control easier and more efficient. Some crops have been engineered to be resistant to specific plant diseases , which can make pest control more reliable and effective or can decrease the use of synthetic pesticides. Genetically engineered plants are now being developed in United States for a purpose known as phytoremediation in which plants detoxify pollutants in the soil so that the plants may be harvested and disposed off safely. However, persistent concerns have been raised over the health implications of genetically modified (GM) or engineered foods to the consumer by many biosafety scientists. There is a consensus that genetic changes which could increase crop’s resistance to certain diseases or make them more resistant to herbicide could have a negative impact on the immune system. Genes from GM crops could reportedly become part of the human DNA.

The most dangerous is that some GM crops reportedly have antibiotic resistant genes and these genes could be absorbed in the human body. True, GM products are the real looming threats to the health of the next generations. Because GMOs are novel life forms, biotechnology companies such as the U.S. Seeds and Pesticide Company, Monsanto , (now Bayer) have been able to obtain licenses to control the use and distribution of their genetically engineered seeds worldwide .

Therefore, GMO crops pose a serious threat to the national food security of any country where they are grown. The cultivation of imported Monsanto cotton seeds in Burkina Faso in the last few years led to the collapse of quality yields which resulted in a significant drop of income from the country’s cotton sales.

While the bug-resistant genes in the GMO cotton seeds introduced by Monsanto produced more volume, but the hitherto high-quality fibre of the original Burkina Faso cotton seed fell . After years of litigations between Monsanto and the Association of Cotton Manufacturers, the government of Burkina Faso banned GM cotton in the country and stopped any kind of cooperation with the American company. Many health and environmental issues caused by the use of GMO crops are ignored by government and some biosafety experts most probably because of influential political and economic lobby. A few years ago, Monsanto lobbyists were banned from entering the European Parliament after the company refused to attend a parliamentary hearing into allegations that the firm unduly influenced studies into the safety of glyphosate used in its Round Up weed killer product. They seem to have found willing accomplices in two government agencies in Nigeria – NBDA and the National Biosafety Management Agency who are taking the lead in opening doors to GMOs in Nigeria.

In mid-August 2016, a consultative meeting of biotechnology and biosafety experts was held under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development and Environment, and the Science and Technology Ministry. Virtually all the scientists invited were known proponents of GMOs. Prominent scientists from the Institute of Agricultural Research at Ahmadu Bello University who had been exposing to Nigerians the dangers of GMOs were not invited. So the so-called consultations experts meeting turned out to be a forum that sang the alleged benefits of GMOs. High level of corruption in Nigeria as well as inefficiency of regulatory agencies have been aiding the inflow of GMOs into Nigeria. The absence of modern technologies to track GM products in our local market provide western GMOs producers with almost uncontrolled access to the Nigerian market. This situation has created the opportunity for US corporations like Monsanto to do their business in Nigeria without caring about the devastating effect of using their modern technological products on next generations of Nigerians.

Nigeria in 2019 officially approved two GMO crops – pest resistant BT cotton and cowpea or beans genetically modified to resist a ravaging pest known as pod-borers of maruca virtrata. Other BT crops in Nigeria include the Nitrogen Use Efficient, Water Use Efficient and Salt Tolerant (NEWEST) Rice, the African Bio fortified Sorghum (ABS); BT Maize, Herbicide Tolerant Soyabeans and GM cassava to improve shelve life elongation of root starch.

However, Olugbenga Adeoluwa , Professor of Soil Resources Management at the University of Ibadan reportedly said that ‘’most of the genetic alterations in seeds involved chemical manipulations, which are unhealthy for humans and the environment. Banned chemicals from other countries get into the hands of farmers here and there’s no control. The farmers producing the products can’t even consume them because many of them know the impact this would have on human health.’’

West, an Agronomist, writes from Benin City