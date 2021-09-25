Former Real Madrid and Barcelona star Luis Figo says Cristiano Ronaldo made the right call returning to Manchester United.

As he was departing Juventus, Ronaldo was holding talks with Manchester City before United’s intervention.

Figo said: “I think Manchester United is the best option for Cristiano, because it’s a place he knows.

“He already has a history with the club, the fans love him and it’s the best place to spend the last leg of his career.

“If he had signed for City, he would have had more trouble getting the support of the fans.”

