Christian Agadibe

Electrical and mobile phone accessories company, Fedan Investment Limited (FIL), has endorsed popular comedian and actor, Jephthar Bowoto aka Akpororo as its brand ambassador.

At an event held at the company’s corporate head office in Lagos on Monday July 13, the Chairman/Managing Director, Mr. Stephen Amechi Chinemelum, stated that making Akpororo brand ambassador is one of the steps amongst the company’s several plans to maintain its standard as well as return excellence to its teeming consumers. He added that Fedan Investment Limited has made the issue of quality paramount, and as such thought of the need to replicate it in the choice of Akpororo as the company’s brand ambassador.

In his words: “The brand ambassador represents and shares the same ideology with the company, which is ‘God first’. Here at FIL, we place God first in all of our undertakings, and the result is our top and leadership position in the market today.”

Speaking after signing the contract papers, Akpororo expressed his gratitude to the company’s management and assured them of his readiness to work and discharge his duty effectively. “I am ready to work. I think the brand saw something in me, and that’s why they came for me. I’m so happy being the brand ambassador. We are going to do our best, pushing the brand to the next level. I have fans that will come to my aid any time I call on them. What I mean by that is any time I post, they see and listen. As the brand ambassador of Fedan Investment Limited, I know we are pushing to the next level,” he enthused.