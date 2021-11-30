From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Chief John Filani has handed over the chairmanship of the Young Progressives Party(YPP) in Ekiti State to Comr. Owoola Daramola.

Filani, who is now a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party in the state, served as the chairman for 11 months.

Filani handed over to the new chairman at the Party’s Secretariat, Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, with the party’s Southwest Zonal Chairman, Comr. Oluwole Britto, in attendance.

Daramola will serve a probationary period of six months as stated in his letter and will be reviewed after the probationary period.

Daramola, who was born 50 years ago, is a native of Ayede-Ekiti, Ekiti State. He had his primary and secondary education in Ado-Ekiti and graduated with a BSc in Economics from the Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti now Ekiti State University(EKSU), Ado-Ekiti. He is happily married with children.

Daramola had lived in England and the Republic of Ireland and served as the President of Immigrants Ambassadors in the Republic of Ireland between 2002-2004.

He joined YPP in 2019 and had served the party in various capacities as the Acting State Secretary, Acting Publicity Secretary and until his new appointment as the Organising Secretary.

Daramola was the Ekiti State governorship aspirant of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) in 2007.

In his speech, Filani, said while in office, he united the old and new structures of the party and ensured a stable structure across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state. He further said that the YPP under his leadership became more popular in Ekiti and could compete favourably with other known political parties in the state. He also ensured all stakeholders contributed to the growth of the party.

Speaking on the state of the party in Ekiti, the party’s Southwest Zonal Chairman, said, YPP has been in the state for some years and is doing pretty well and waxing stronger by the day.

Commenting on the coming Saturday local council polls and the 2022 governorship election in the state, Britto, expressed optimism that YPP will come out top in places where it has presented candidates for the polls and will also shake some tables in next year’s governorship election.

The ceremony had in attendance the Southwest Zonal Secretary, Engr. Leye Ogunseyin, Deputy State Chairman, Engr. Femi Ojo, State Secretary, Hon. Asiwaju Michael, State Youth leader, Hon Adeleye Olabode.

Others are State Woman leader, Mrs Tobi Ade-Balogun, State Finance Secretary, Hon Tope Omojola, State Treasurer, Hon. Ayo Kolade and Chairman, Ado Local Government, Mr Oluyemi Victor.

Hundreds of party members from across the state also witnessed the ceremony.

