A filling station Manager, Godwin Gabriel, who allegedly stole N1.2 million belonging to his employer, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Gabriel, 34, who resides at 13, Olawale Cole St., Abule Egba, Lagos, is facing a count charge of stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the manager committed the alleged theft between May 2019 and December 2019, at Mobil Petrol Station, Baba Ijesha Junction, Aboru, Ipaja, Lagos.

Odugbo said that the sum of N1. 2 million was missing when the account of the company was audited.

“The missing money was traced to the defendant, and he could not give a satisfactory account of it,” he said.

The prosecutor said that theft contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S.K. Matepo, admitted the defendant to bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until Jan. 29, for mention. (NAN)