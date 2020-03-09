Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has promised unimpaired and regular supply of petroleum products in the country, particularly in Rivers State to improve the nation’s economy.

National President of PETROAN, Billy Harry, stated this at the weekend, during the inauguration of the Rivers State chapter of the association in Port Harcourt.

Harry also assured that with the inauguration of PETROAN in Rivers, and the nation would stem perennial fuel shortages across the country.

He added that the association would checkmate activities of various fuel stations, to ensure that adulterated petroleum products are not supplied and dispensed to members of the public.

PETROAN president promised that they would work with various security agencies and the State Ministry of Energy to achieve uninterrupted fuel supply in the state.

“PETROAN will ensure that, when you pay for N1,000 product, you get N1,000 supply. We must make sure we get and supply unadulterated fuel to the public. We must ensure there is integrity, transparency and rule of law in the business”, Harry promised.