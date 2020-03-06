MipTV, one of the leading international television conferences and markets, has been cancelled due to concerns related to the coronavirus.

MIPTV (Marché International des Programmes de Télévision) is a content market event in which industry figures can network about co-producing, buying, selling, financing and distributing entertainment works.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was scheduled to take place March 30 to April 2 in Cannes.

Organizers, Reed Midem, in a statement on the official website, said that all of the events surrounding MipTV, including Mip Formats, Mip Doc and Canneseries, have also been cancelled.

The next edition of MipTV will take place April 12 to April 15, 2021, while season three of Canneseries, originally scheduled to run parallel to MipTV, will now take place Oct. 9 to Oct.14, alongside Mipcom.

NAN reports that the cancellations comes after the French government banned gatherings of more than 5,000 people due to the global pandemic.

Speaking on the cancellation, MIDEM Chief Executive, Paul Zilk said, “In the current context, many of our clients have expressed concerns about traveling at this time.

“Rescheduling MipTV in the coming months is not feasible, so the most appropriate course of action is to cancel MipTV for 2020.

“The well-being of our clients, partners and staff is our priority. We are grateful to clients for their support and constructive input during this challenging period.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Mipcom in Oct. 12 to Oct. 15 and we are delighted that Canneseries will be at our side again this year” Zilk added.

France has more than 250 cases of the virus and Cannes itself recorded its first case last week. Some cinemas in northern France are closed.

In neighbouring Italy the picture is worse, with hundreds of schools and universities closed, as well as entertainment venues, and the number of new coronavirus cases is rising rapidly

NAN reports that the coronavirus crisis has seen both Hong Kong’s Filmart and the Far East Festival in Udine, Italy postponed. (NAN)