Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An Asaba based Nollywood movie director, Ekene has been arrested alongside a security guard, Sunday over the alleged murder of a 36-year old business woman, Obiageli Onakanse.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state, Faleye Olaleye confirmed the arrest of the suspects in Asaba on Friday.

Faleye said his men had on August 27 stopped a black Avalon Toyota saloon on Summit Road, adding that the suspect could not provide vehicle papers and was detained.

He said a younger brother of the victim went to the GRA police station to complain of a missing person only to find the victim’s car and her gatekeeper.

According to him, the driver confessed to murdering the lady and burying her in a shallow grave in the vast compound where she lived.

Faleye said investigation is ongoing, adding that the motive for the murder has not been established.

Saturday Sun learnt that the victim was found buried in a shallow grave with her body upside down in her compound, a four flat apartment within the Government Reserved Area (GRA) part of Asaba, Delta State capital.

Onakanse who was declared missing two weeks ago, was inflicted with head injuries and several machete cuts all over her body when it was exhumed from the shallow grave.

She was said to had allegedly been having problems with her co-tenant which she reported at the GRA Divisional Police Station.

A relative of the victim, Uche, said the deceased was her father’s younger sister, adding that family members became suspicious after her calls went unanswered.

Uche said the victim was discussing her marriage plans with an uncle on telephone, prior to her being declared missing, adding that she was planning the marriage ceremonies for December, this year.

She said her uncle was worried after repeated calls to get update of her proposed marriage plans went unanswered.

Parish priest, St Patrick Catholic Church, Westend, Asaba, Rev. Emmanuel Ikenga described the victim as a devout and committed Catholic.

He expressed sadness that the last two weeks of uncertainty has come to an unexpected end, but stressed that the victim can be given proper burial.