Professional African film and music video producers on StarTimes’ ON platform have been recognised and honoured in Lagos.

The honour came recently during the maiden award ceremony of the Pan African Online Film Festival (PAOFF), an initiative of leading digital TV operator, StarTimes. The glamorous event, which took place at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, featured three award categories: music video category, short film category and favourite film category.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Brands and Marketing Director, StarTimes, Mr. Qasim Elegbede, noted: “PAOFF could be seen as a beginning for a brand new road of the cultural development. And with a joint effort, there shall always emerge more local films and music that convey the mystery and attraction of African culture to the whole world.

“At StarTimes, we believe that our audiences have access to our local films via StarTimes ON, which is now popular among 15 million users across Africa and enjoyed by them at any given time. The device is user-friendly, favourable and very affordable, like a piece of ‘puff puff’.”

Top winners who bagged more than one award in each category were Funworld, Emma Blaq, Emmanuel Akameh, Iyke Lawrence, and Kunle Aluko.