Fast rising actress, Igbojionu Nancy, has recounted the challenges she faced as a greenhorn in Nollywood.

In a chat with Inside Nollywood, the outspoken role interpreter lamented: “My challenges coming up was that everybody wanted to see the colour of my pants, with the promise that they will make me a star. Of course, it made me feel worthless. All they want is just the pant, and not what I have to offer, my talent”.

Asked the kind of man she would love to settle down with, Igbojionu, who has starred in more than 10 movies including Lust in Marriage, Shattered and Humble Lover, said: “Right from my childhood, my prayers had always been to settle down with a guy that plays and prays. With these two qualities, we would be best of friends for life. I want my man to be playful, sweet and naughty. I want him to be everything, sweet and accommodating.”

Sharing her bad sex experience, the actress quipped: “I don’t experience bad sex because my man is so yummy on bed. I have experienced bad sex once; it was not good at all. Yes, size is important to me; it’s very important, but I prefer it medium. But then, people tell me my thighs look nice. It gets me the most attention. But I would pick my thighs and face as most attractive to men.”