Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Renowned film actor, producer and director, Chidi Amobi, is set for the hosting of a training programme for talented acts in the Nollywood film industry in the areas of acting and scriptwriting.

With the theme, “Filming in a digital era”, Amobi, who is the Project Director, Independent African Creative Academy, is working in collaboration with the free United Nations Human Rights Education and Advocacy Training Project, Nigeria towards assisting and promoting the creative potentials and performance of the actors in Nollywood.

The seven days free training programme according to him is not only timely but essential because Nollywood remain one of the fastest-growing entertainment industries in the world and for that reason, there is need to constantly train the key players of the industry in order to have or project the positives of the country, culture and other tourism sites that abound in the country.

Speaking to Daily Sun in Onitsha, Chidi Amobi said the Independent African Creative Academy is organising the free training which holds between 23rd and 28th November 2020 in Onitsha so as to enable those who could not pay for the training or even the prospective/young actors to have a great and well-informed startup in the industry which will eventually enhance their impact, productivity and self reliability in the nearest future.

‘We are in partnership with so many relevant guilds and associations towards achieving this great and noble humanitarian service. The expected participants are the youths and other individuals who want to develop a career in the film industry,’ he said.

Sounding very passionate and committed to the project, he said that the whole efforts are also geared in a bid towards assisting the government in its plan towards alleviating or curbing joblessness and unemployment in the country