Popular Nigerian filmmaker cum entertainment consultant, Chiori Daniel Cole has shed more light on his upcoming projects and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his business.

According to the multi-business owner, this is the period to take a break and restrategize.

“At some point in our lives we tend to face a common thing which is “CHANGE” and that is what the pandemic has brought about. We need to understand that in every situation we find ourselves as humans we are always ready to adapt and change to that which life has brought to us. For me this pandemic is something that has destroyed businesses, restructure businesses, rekindled relationships, and also destroyed relationships. We have no choice right now than to adapt to the ongoing transmission we’re currently facing,” he stated.

Speaking further, Chiori Daniel Cole bemoaned his losses since the emergence of COVID, “At some point I had to stop production of one of my new project “The Oldest Bridesmaid” and you know when you stop production you need to be ready with more money to continue this production and that automatically increases the budget of production and the market is slow, theaters are closed and we were shooting for cinema release but now we have no choice but to go online so we can be able to recoup or make some money from the film,” he lamented.

“The movie “THE OLDEST BRIDESMAID” was produced by me for Mathew Afolayan production and Achievas Entertainment Limited. The film features casts like; Rosaline Meurer, Munachi Abii, Efe Irele, Uche Nwaefuna,” he added.

On his latest projects, Daniel Cole listed his major achievements of his entertainment company.

Hear him: “My company ( THE UNDAGROUND MEDIA LTD) is distributing SOLIDSTAR’s new EP titled “MY TURN” and it’s released on July 10, 2020. The songs were written by SOLIDSTAR and had production credits to one of the newest talented producers out there MK BEATZ. MK BEATZ produced 5 songs from the EP and Dreybeatz produced Get Up.

It’s a good thing working with SOLIDSTAR again. When the whole thing was happening online I always knew we are still family regardless of anything happening. So working with him on this EP is a good sign and I want everyone to support SOLIDSTAR let’s make the EP talk of the town.”

Daniel Cole’s THE ISLAND is still showing on NETFLIX and it features the likes of TBOSS, FEMI ADEBAYO, SEGUN ARINZE, SAMBASA NZERIBE, BAHLOFIN SUNKANMI.