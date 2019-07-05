Music cum filmmaker, Ojiako Okechukwu popularly known as Ifeomamebe, has since December 2016 pitched his tent with the Anambra Broadcasting Services (ABS), Awka, as presenter.

His Sharing Life Issues with Ifeomamebe, which airs every Thursday from 8:15pm – 9pm on ABS 88.5FM Awka and ABS 90.7FM Onitsha, is a phone-in show where people share their life experiences and seek for solution as well as financial and material assistance.

“My radio programme, Sharing Life Issues with Ifeomamebe, is aimed at encouraging the discouraged, give hope to the hopeless and helpless, and above all, put smiles on the faces of those that are crying. It’s equally an avenue for one to share his or her experiences for others to learn,” he posits.

However, Ifeomamebe, who is also a counselor, author and motivational/inspirational speaker, equally touches lives through organizing seminars and workshops on health and finance. This he started way back in Lagos 10 years ago. Only last month, Ifeomamebe organised a seminar/workshop in conjunction with ABS Awka where a consultant on Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Dr. Chidi Ezeude spoke on diabetes. At the event, 30 eyes glasses were given free of charge to participants by Dr. Agatha Muoka, Head, Optometry, Anambra State.

The following day, he organized a choir competition among various churches in Anambra State where St. Joseph the Walkers Catholic Church Choir, Adazi-Nnukwu, took the first position.

Full of gratitude, Ifeomamebe said: “The Managing Director, ABS Awka, Mr. Nze Uche Nworah, not only gave me the opportunity to serve humanity but also is doing everything possible to see that my programme, Sharing Life Issues with Ifeomamebe, becomes a household name. I cannot thank him enough.”