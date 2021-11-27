Filmmakers in Canada are preaching that a new world filled with people who love each other irrespective of tribe, culture, class, race, nationality, skin colour, religion or political differences ‎is realistic, with the release of a new movie, Empathy.

The film was directed by Director, Black Actors and Film Guild (BAFG) Ottawa Canada, Austin Odigie. The virtual screening of the movie written by Maissa Houri-Charron was held virtually to critical acclaim of players in the industry. Empathy, was described as creative, educative, interesting and filled passion with incredible facial expressions and excellent body language by those who were part of the world premiere hosted by Founder/ Director, BAFG Canada, Isioro Jaboro.

The premiere, held on Zoom platform and was well attended by industry players including, Assistant Director, Vancouver Films Productions, Ambrose Okundaye; Co-Founder and Director, BAFG Canada, Tori Jaboro and members of BAFG, Folu Odunlami and Blaze Bokini.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Others are: Award-winning Nollywood film director and founder, Benin Film Academy, Lancelot Imasuen; Chief Executive Officer, Prolens Movies Limited, Peddie Okao; President, Directors Guild of Nigeria, Edo State Zone, Davison Izegaegbe, and Executive Director of the movie Empathy for Broadlens, Media Associates Incorporated, John Emmanuel.

Expounding on love, the theme of Empathy, Odigie said every human being must learn to show love to get love, irrespective of tribe, culture, class, race, nationality, skin colour, religion or political differences.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .